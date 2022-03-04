ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.87 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $311.37. 482,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,014. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

