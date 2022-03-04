Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Antares Pharma updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ATRS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 79,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,005. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $654.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
