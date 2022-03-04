Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 355.0% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Apollo Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

