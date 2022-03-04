Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Raised to $21.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE APLE opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,726,000 after buying an additional 1,040,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,361,000 after acquiring an additional 570,210 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,353,000 after acquiring an additional 556,089 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

