Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

ABR stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

