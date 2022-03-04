ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.21

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.21, but opened at $30.10. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 114,396 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
