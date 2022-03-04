ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.21

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.21, but opened at $30.10. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 114,396 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

