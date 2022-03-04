Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Arconic stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. 10,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. Arconic has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,320,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,770,000 after acquiring an additional 123,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,855 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,623 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arconic by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,763,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 583,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

