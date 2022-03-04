Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.65) EPS.

ARCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $536.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

