Arianee Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,588.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Arianee has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $14,588.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001220 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00041892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.13 or 0.06564916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,326.15 or 1.00217722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00027001 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

