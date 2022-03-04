Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $330,606.10 and $534.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,393.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.14 or 0.06625767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.52 or 0.00257708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.62 or 0.00737729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00069903 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00406857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.80 or 0.00301561 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,570,532 coins and its circulating supply is 12,525,988 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

