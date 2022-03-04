ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 764,674 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,674 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.03% of Metacrine worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 160,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $445,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

