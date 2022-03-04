Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.90

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 34165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAWH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ascend Wellness from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

