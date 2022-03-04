Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASND. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

ASND stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.52. 421,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,208. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

