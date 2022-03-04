ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ASGN by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASGN traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.49. 122,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. ASGN has a 12-month low of $89.33 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

