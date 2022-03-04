Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus increased their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,731 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ashland Global by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.39. 586,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

