Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

AVIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

AVIR stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $523.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -1.55.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 402,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 211.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 353,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 126,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 247,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

