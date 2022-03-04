Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Lowered to $9.00 at SVB Leerink

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $523.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -1.55.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

