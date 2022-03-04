Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATHOF. Desjardins raised their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 263,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

