ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.27

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 52774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $525.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ATN International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

