Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.
NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 748,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23. Atreca has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $19.23.
Several equities analysts have commented on BCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.
Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.
