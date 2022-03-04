AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stake Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AudioCodes by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AudioCodes by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUDC opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $906.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

AUDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

