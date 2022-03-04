AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of AUDC opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $906.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,438,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 369,380 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,094,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 885,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after buying an additional 111,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 48,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

