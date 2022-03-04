Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Up 3.8%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.40 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16.60 ($0.22). Approximately 666,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 242,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.07. The company has a market capitalization of £70.16 million and a PE ratio of -23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Aura Energy Company Profile (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

