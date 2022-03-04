Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Shares Up 2%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. 49,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 79,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Aurion Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 16.65. The stock has a market cap of C$117.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.