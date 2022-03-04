Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) to post $41.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.46 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $43.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $178.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.35 million to $184.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $195.17 million, with estimates ranging from $177.88 million to $223.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of ACB opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $704.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 169,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 56,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 292,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

