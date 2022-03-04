Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.49%.

Shares of JG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 150,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,495. The company has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Aurora Mobile by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 800,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Mobile from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

