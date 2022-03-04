AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$47.50 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.13.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

TSE:ACQ traded down C$1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.67. 114,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.87. The firm has a market cap of C$807.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$27.50 and a twelve month high of C$59.26.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

About AutoCanada (Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.