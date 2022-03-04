Auxilium (AUX) Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Auxilium has a total market cap of $118,031.08 and $47,805.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Auxilium has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000173 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Auxilium

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global

Auxilium Coin Trading

