Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%.
Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 1,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,663. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05.
In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,332,154 shares of company stock worth $1,240,403. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
