Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 69,654 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 489,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

