Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group cut their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $32.14. 367,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $834,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avid Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 109.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avid Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

