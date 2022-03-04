Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Avid Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.