Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,703. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

