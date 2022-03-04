Avidity Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.05) EPS.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $16.10 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $755.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 609,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 141,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

