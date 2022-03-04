aWSB (aWSB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131,561.99

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for about $21.52 or 0.00052247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a market capitalization of $131,561.99 and $7,135.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00041656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.28 or 0.06555345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.29 or 1.00017544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00026747 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

