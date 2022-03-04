Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.56, a PEG ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.30.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.