Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AXON. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of AXON traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.13. The stock had a trading volume of 340,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,437. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.52, a PEG ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 71,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.12 per share, with a total value of $10,187,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.