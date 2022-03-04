Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,222 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 90,125 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.85. 211,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

