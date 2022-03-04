Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 2.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,462. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total value of $13,073,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,946 shares of company stock worth $45,429,668. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

