Azuki (AZUKI) Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $235,976.28 and approximately $2,415.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.68 or 0.06556573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.55 or 1.00167846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

