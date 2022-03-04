B. Riley Cuts Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Price Target to $3.50

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ORN traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $2.35. 1,472,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,071. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 million, a PE ratio of -33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

