B. Riley Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $95.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Shares of MRVL opened at $65.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,799 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,420. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

