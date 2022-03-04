B. Riley Weighs in on BioLife Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLFS. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -117.61, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,265 shares of company stock worth $5,789,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 124.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 77,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

