Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,656 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,656 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Hanger worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 33.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 136.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 38.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanger by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,599 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $743.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a return on equity of 56.48% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Hanger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.