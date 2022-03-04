Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 1,090,413 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 3,689.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,413 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nokia by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Nokia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

