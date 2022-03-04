Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 799,756 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after buying an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $38,838,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $21,140,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 75.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,216,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

