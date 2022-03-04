Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 229,321 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NanoString Technologies worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after buying an additional 2,206,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 469,839 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after buying an additional 407,235 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after buying an additional 289,545 shares during the period.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.