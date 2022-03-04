Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,861.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

