Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS opened at $234.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.38 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

