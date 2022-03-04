Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 109,402 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,402 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.62 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,480,206 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,370 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

